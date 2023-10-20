FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Shares of 2,279 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 618,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,486. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.