FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Shares of 433,000 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 433,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owned about 1.19% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $576.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.