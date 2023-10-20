FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Block were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Block by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Block by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 6.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,534. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

