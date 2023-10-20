FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

