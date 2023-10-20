FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

