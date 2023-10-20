FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.43. The stock had a trading volume of 411,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,555. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $419.86. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

