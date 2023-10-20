FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.17. 9,044,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,158. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.