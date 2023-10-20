FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,728. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.13 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

