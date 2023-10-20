FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $2.51 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UNH traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.00. 658,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

