FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $21.77 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 2.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,656. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

