FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $254,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WEC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

