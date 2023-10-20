FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. 942,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,818. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,398 shares of company stock valued at $27,597,378. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

