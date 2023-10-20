FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $273,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Newmont Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 5,221,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,555. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

