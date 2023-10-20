FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $284,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $77.77. 343,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

