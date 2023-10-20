FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $31.90 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101,258. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

