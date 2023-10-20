FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $312,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,949,435. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

