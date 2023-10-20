FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 399,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.46. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

