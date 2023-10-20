FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $33.59 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,609 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 578,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.