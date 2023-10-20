FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $432,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 60,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $122.72. The stock had a trading volume of 267,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,528. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.70 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

