FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $503,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,058. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

