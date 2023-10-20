FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $598,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.62. The stock had a trading volume of 988,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

