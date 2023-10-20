FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $630,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $11.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,616. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.77 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.