FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $70.83 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 6.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $862.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,628. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.17 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

