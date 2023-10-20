FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 380,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 44,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. 1,536,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,304. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

