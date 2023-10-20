FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $828,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 121.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,123,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $2,568,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 14,685,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,271,113. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

