FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $853,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,551,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

CDNS stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,388. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.88. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.