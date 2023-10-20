FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $266,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 3.0 %

DraftKings stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,651 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,721 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.28.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

