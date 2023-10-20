FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $287,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.93. 2,264,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Get Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.