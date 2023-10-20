FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $337,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,741. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04.
Welltower Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
