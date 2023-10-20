FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $411,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after acquiring an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 1,131,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

