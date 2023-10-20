FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,100. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.64.

View Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.