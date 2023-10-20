FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New $280,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 721,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,669. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

