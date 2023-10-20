FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New $283,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 137,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.0 %

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 288,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,133. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

