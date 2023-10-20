FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 1,030 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $186.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

