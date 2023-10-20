FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases Shares of 10,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. 940,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,703. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.