FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 105 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.30.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.80 on Friday, reaching $584.00. 1,185,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,330. The firm has a market cap of $554.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

