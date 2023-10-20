FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,264 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $5.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

