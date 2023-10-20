FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,333 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 361,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

