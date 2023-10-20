FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 156 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $184.92. 181,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,762. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.24 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

