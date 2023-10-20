FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 209 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.6 %

Zoetis stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.34. The company had a trading volume of 504,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

