FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 338 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,535,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

MPC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 513,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

