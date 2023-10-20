FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 39,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,988,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500,380 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

KMB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. 498,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,871. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.