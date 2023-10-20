FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 640 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.88 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

