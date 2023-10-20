FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 950 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 1,946,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120,767. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

