FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes $262,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.28. 145,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $254.87 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

