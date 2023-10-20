FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 144,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,515. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.76.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

