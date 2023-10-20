FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 1.9% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

