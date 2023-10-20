FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 490,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,986,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $106,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,982,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,208,621. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -538.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

