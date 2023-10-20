FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.38. 448,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,258. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

