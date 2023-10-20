FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LIN traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.48. The company had a trading volume of 299,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.74 and its 200 day moving average is $373.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.64 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.